Ga. student back in U.S. after lockup in Caymans for COVID violation

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - A Georgia college student has returned to the United States after spending a month behind bars in the Cayman Islands for breaking COVID-19 quarantine rules.

NBC News reported that Skylar Mack said she was glad to be home after arriving at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta after her release from prison.

Mack had been locked up since mid-December after pleading guilty to violating COVID-19 requirements there. She was supposed to quarantine for two weeks after arrival but went to a jet-skiing competition with her boyfriend.

The pre-med student at Mercer University in Macon pleaded guilty and was sentenced to four months behind bars. The sentence was later reduced to two months.

Mack’s grandmother here in the States said she knew what Mack did was wrong, but thought the punishment may have been too harsh.

“She’s … she’s pretty messed up right now. She’s very sad, very remorseful. She can’t believe she did something like this, and she’s also feeling like she’s been made an example of,” Jean Mack said.

The teen’s grandmother says she originally faced community service and a fine, and that nobody else in the Cayman Islands had been imprisoned for violating isolation orders.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.