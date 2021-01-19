Ga., S.C. work out kinks in vaccine distribution programs as demand heats up

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Both Georgia and South Carolina have had their problems rolling out the COVID-19 vaccine. A lot of that has to do with not having enough doses with demand so high.

But South Carolina lawmakers are saying enough is enough and are taking matters into their own hands.

Parks Pharmacy in North Augusta is preparing this area for their vaccine clinic. But they’re dealing with the same issue as seemingly everyone else -- they don’t know when they’ll get the vaccine.

“There are a lot of steps and gaps that we feel perhaps were a little unclear to begin with,” Laura Knotts with the pharmacy said.

Contracts, forms, enrollment, activation -- yet still no vaccine or supplies. All will come from the state.

Knotts is a pharmacist at Parks pharmacy, a small, family-owned store with customers.

“It seems like every other phone call,” Knotts said about the demand.

Customers are trying to find out how to get vaccinated.

“A lot of the older population for instance can’t manipulate the system to know how to register,” Knotts said. “They call us and ask them to help them with that.”

“I emailed, and everything else and still haven’t got any response to my calls,” North Augusta resident Garlan Harper said.

Harper says he was on hold with DHEC for over an hour to set up an appointment. He now plans to get his vaccine at Parks.

“I get all my vaccines here and everything, so I trust these people,” Harper said.

State lawmakers are looking for new ways to fix the issues. A vaccine review committee will meet later this week, and local Rep. Bill Hixon is on it. Frankly, Hixon said, DHEC wasn’t prepared, but the state plans to do better.

On the Georgia side, vaccine shipments to our local hospitals are also still in limbo. Health officials are ready to move quickly when the state sorts things out as some call for communication to improve across the board.

The state vaccine review committee is set to meet for the first time on Thursday. Parks Pharmacy says they hope these issues are sorted out because they have a line of people ready to get vaccinated.

Hixon told us he would be interested in employing the National Guard to help distribute the vaccine.

