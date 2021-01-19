Advertisement

FBI: SC man wanted for role in Capitol insurrection

Investigators say they then contacted legal counsel for Life360, a location-sharing app used by...
Investigators say they then contacted legal counsel for Life360, a location-sharing app used by Hatley and requested confirmation that the phone number associated with Hatley had been at the U.S. Capitol Building during the events on Jan. 6.((Source: Federal Bureau of Investigation))
By Riley Bean
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 8:36 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation has issued a warrant for the arrest of a South Carolina man who they say sent pictures of himself with a statue of John C. Calhoun inside the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot.

The U.S. District Court of the District of Columbia has charged Andrew Hatley with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; knowingly, with intent to impede government business or official functions, engaging in disorderly conduct on capitol grounds; and engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct on capitol buildings or grounds; and parading demonstrating, or picketing in the capitol buildings.

An Investigative Analyst with the FBI says they conducted an open source search of Hatley and located his profile on Facebook. The warrant states a post was seen on Hatley’s account which stated, “It has come to my attention that there was someone who looks like me at the Capitol. I’d like to set the record straight. I don’t have that kind of motivation for lost causes. I just don’t care enough anymore, certainly not enough for all that.”

An Investigative Analyst with the FBI says they conducted an open source search of Hatley and...
An Investigative Analyst with the FBI says they conducted an open source search of Hatley and located his profile on Facebook.((Source: Federal Bureau of Investigation/WCSC)))

The FBI says the first comment after the post came from a subject identified as “SB Lamont” who stated “Welcome back”.

Investigators say they then contacted legal counsel for Life360, a location-sharing app used by Hatley and requested confirmation that the phone number associated with Hatley had been at the U.S. Capitol Building during the events on Jan. 6.

When Hatley was asked about the events at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, the FBI says Hatley advised he was not sure how much he should say without legal counsel because he could be in a great deal of trouble.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A national conversation has arisen in recent weeks about the role of social media in our civic...
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office warns of circulating social media post
The Aiken County Sheriff's Office obtained warrants on Redding for Involuntary Manslaughter,...
Man in custody after Aiken County fight turns deadly
An Oregon woman told police she had gone into Basics Meat Market and left her 4-year-old son in...
Thief steals car with 4-year-old inside, drives back to return boy, scold mother
From left: Donald Trump and Brad Raffensperger
Trump call to Ga. elections chief could spur charges
From left: Demetrius Antonio Staley and Deondre Lamont King
Pair arrested after Augusta 71-year-old’s shooting death in Williston

Latest News

Gov. McMaster discusses vaccine distribution in South Carolina
Governor McMaster says he will order hospitals to put off elective surgeries if vaccinations don’t speed up
Gas pump (FILE)
Why is gas getting more expensive?
What are your dreams?
What are your dreams?
Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King in Augusta
Group proposes statue and garden to honor Dr. King in Augusta