FBI: SC man wanted for role in Capitol insurrection

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation has issued a warrant for the arrest of a South Carolina man who they say sent pictures of himself with a statue of John C. Calhoun inside the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot.

The U.S. District Court of the District of Columbia has charged Andrew Hatley with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; knowingly, with intent to impede government business or official functions, engaging in disorderly conduct on capitol grounds; and engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct on capitol buildings or grounds; and parading demonstrating, or picketing in the capitol buildings.

An Investigative Analyst with the FBI says they conducted an open source search of Hatley and located his profile on Facebook. The warrant states a post was seen on Hatley’s account which stated, “It has come to my attention that there was someone who looks like me at the Capitol. I’d like to set the record straight. I don’t have that kind of motivation for lost causes. I just don’t care enough anymore, certainly not enough for all that.”

An Investigative Analyst with the FBI says they conducted an open source search of Hatley and located his profile on Facebook. ((Source: Federal Bureau of Investigation/WCSC)))

The FBI says the first comment after the post came from a subject identified as “SB Lamont” who stated “Welcome back”.

Investigators say they then contacted legal counsel for Life360, a location-sharing app used by Hatley and requested confirmation that the phone number associated with Hatley had been at the U.S. Capitol Building during the events on Jan. 6.

When Hatley was asked about the events at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, the FBI says Hatley advised he was not sure how much he should say without legal counsel because he could be in a great deal of trouble.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.