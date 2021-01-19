Advertisement

Falcons name Saints’ Terry Fontenot as general manager

Courtesy: CNN
Courtesy: CNN(WTVY News 4)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have named Terry Fontenot the team’s general manager.

The 40-year-old Fontenot becomes Atlanta’s first Black general manager after spending 18 seasons with division rival New Orleans. Fontenot helped build a consistent winner as the Saints’ vice president and assistant general manager in charge of pro personnel.

The Falcons fired general manager Thomas Dimitroff and coach Dan Quinn following a 0-5 start, which led to a 4-12 finish. It was Atlanta’s third consecutive losing season.

The Falcons hired Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith on Saturday to become their head coach.

