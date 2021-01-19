Advertisement

Do you recognize this Aiken kidnapping suspect?

If you recognize this man, Aiken officers want you to contact Midlands Crime Stoppers.
If you recognize this man, Aiken officers want you to contact Midlands Crime Stoppers.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 11:39 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken police want help identifying a man who kidnapped a woman to flee officers who were onto his attempt to get medication with a bogus prescription.

It happened Jan. 7 at the CVS Pharmacy on Richland Avenue.

After the man tried to use a fraudulent prescription, officers were called, according to the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

As police arrived, he left the store and hid in the back seat of an empty unlocked vehicle, police said,

When the vehicle owner returned, the man ordered her to drive him away, officers said.

He exited the vehicle a short time later and the vehicle owner was unharmed.

Authorities released a surveillance photo of him.

You can provide information about this crime or the unknown individual anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers at CrimeSC.com.

MORE | Deputies seek identity of man who robbed Circle K

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This was the scene of a crash on Gordon Highway that killed two people at Wylds Road in Augusta.
Names released for 3 killed in pair of Gordon Highway crashes
Coroner on scene of fatal accident at Gordon Hwy
1 dead, 1 injured in fatal accident on Gordon Highway
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Deputies give details on 24-year-old’s slaying in Augusta
I-TEAM: Hate groups rise nationally, & in Georgia and South Carolina
I-TEAM: Hate groups rise nationally and in Georgia, South Carolina
For those that use the IRS' Free File or other tax software, any taxes filed online before Feb....
IRS pushes start of 2021 tax season as online filing opens

Latest News

The Savannah River Site covers 198,046 acres, including parts<br />of Aiken, Barnwell and...
Virtual job fair scheduled for positions at SRS, elsewhere
Church bell
Bells will ring in CSRA for casualties of COVID-19 pandemic
(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)
Health professionals to call for medical cannabis legislation in SC
If you recognize this robbery suspect, Richmond County sheriff's deputies want to hear from you.
Deputies seek identity of man who robbed Circle K