Do you recognize this Aiken kidnapping suspect?

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken police want help identifying a man who kidnapped a woman to flee officers who were onto his attempt to get medication with a bogus prescription.

It happened Jan. 7 at the CVS Pharmacy on Richland Avenue.

After the man tried to use a fraudulent prescription, officers were called, according to the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

As police arrived, he left the store and hid in the back seat of an empty unlocked vehicle, police said,

When the vehicle owner returned, the man ordered her to drive him away, officers said.

He exited the vehicle a short time later and the vehicle owner was unharmed.

Authorities released a surveillance photo of him.

You can provide information about this crime or the unknown individual anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers at CrimeSC.com.

