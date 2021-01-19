Advertisement

Deputies seek identity of man who robbed Circle K

If you recognize this robbery suspect, Richmond County sheriff's deputies want to hear from you.
By Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 11:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities released a surveillance image of a man wanted on suspicion of robbing a convenience store Tuesday in Augusta.

The robbery occurred at a Circle K at 2916 Washington Road, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

The man in the photo may frequent hotels along Washington Road, deputies said.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Investigator Courtland Harris at 706-821-1455 or any on-duty investigator at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

