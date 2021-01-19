Damien Postell leaving Grovetown

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Grovetown head coach Damien Postell will be leaving the Warriors. He made the annoucement on both Facebook and Twitter.

“I’m incredibly thankful to have had an opportunity to coach at Grovetown for 8 years including the last 5 as head coach. It was truly a blessing to lead this program,” Postell said in a statement.

In his 5 years as head coach, Postell led the warriors to a 24-31 record and 1 region championship in 2018. Affectionately known as “Coach P” to his players, Postell helped develop one of the top players the area has seen recently in Simeon Barrow.

Postell did not announce his next intentions yet, but did wish the next head coach good success in the future.

