Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Clear skies with cold morning temps. in the 20s and 30s. For those of you looking for warmer temperatures this is great news! The shift in the jet stream will bring back some warmer temperatures for the second half of this upcoming week.

Mostly sunny skies are expected today and Wednesday with highs in the low 60s. Lows on Wednesday will be in the low to mid 40s. We are expecting our next rain maker to move in by Thursday of this week and with rain chances lingering into Friday. High temperatures both days look to be above average in the low to mid 60s. Keep it here for updates.

