C.T. Walker Magnet School to host drive to help with CSRA blood shortage

Shepeard Community Blood Center held a blood drive on Dec. 30, 2020.
By Tyria Goines
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 11:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On January 22, Shepeard Community Blood Drive will be hosting a blood drive at C.T. Walker Magnet School, located at 1301 Wrightsboro Road, from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Donors must be in good general health, weigh at least 110 pounds, and be at least 17-year-old, or age 16 with written parental consent, to donate.

Be sure to bring a photo ID or Shepeard donor card with you when you come to donate. All donors will receive a Shepeard T-shirt for donating.

As all Richmond County students are learning from home until January 26, the school will be available to house the drive.

C.T. Walker principal, Aletha Snowberger is encouraging teachers, staff members, and parents to come donate if they are able.

“Our school understands the critical strain that the COVID pandemic has put on our healthcare system,” Ms. Snowberger said in the release. “We wanted to do a small part to help alleviate the burden and to give back to our wonderful community. Donating blood is a small but meaningful gesture to help our community. Our goal is to fill up our appointment times so that we can maximize the impact for those in need.”

If you would like to make an appointment, call Shepeard Community Blood Center at 706-737-4551 or visit their website for more information.

