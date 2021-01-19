Commission to discuss vacation pay option for public safety workers

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - District 7 Commissioner Sean Frantom has requested the commission discusses 2020 vacation pay for public safety workers that are unable to use by the extended deadline due to work demands or staff shortage.

Frantom said he spoke with police officers specifically who expressed concerns over not being able to use their vacation days due to staff shortages.

The commission agreed the request will be examined by the city administrator to further form a recommendation on how the issues can be resolved and present it at the next meeting.

