Commission: alcohol license fee waiver only for Augusta restaurants & bars

By Kennedi Harris
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 6:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Today, the Augusta Commission added clarification to the alcohol license fee waiver passed from the last meeting.

Proposed by District 7 Commissioner Sean Frantom, this initiative will waive 2021 alcohol license fees for businesses that paid in 2020, and it will extend the deadline for 2020 payment fees.

However, commissioners clarified today that these fees are only waived for restaurants and bars that sell alcohol and had to close in 2020 due to COVID-19 shutdowns.

The waiver does not include liquor stores or box stores that sell liquor.

Frantom says the plan will help return millions of dollars back to small businesses in Augusta.

