Carolina-Nashville 1st NHL postponement since season started

Carolina Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind'Amour watches his team play the Dallas Stars with left...
Carolina Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind'Amour watches his team play the Dallas Stars with left wing Erik Haula (56) center Ryan Dzingel (18) and right wing Nino Niederreiter (21) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)(WITN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 6:11 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The NHL has postponed its first game since the league’s season began. Carolina’s game in Nashville was called off after the Hurricanes won the opener of a two-game visit.

The NHL did not specify which team prompted the postponement. The NHL already postponed the start of Dallas’ season due to COVID-19 tests results. Carolina captain Jordan Staal has been on the NHL’s unavailability list due to COVID-19 concerns.

Nashville has had two with Luca Sbisa taken off after two days, and Mikael Granlund currently is in quarantine after arriving from Finland.

