Capela, Hunter propel Hawks past Timberwolves; MLK honored

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) races upcourt during the first half of an NBA basketball...
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) races upcourt during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)(WCTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 10:21 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Clint Capela had 23 points and 15 rebounds, De’Andre Hunter scored 25 and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 108-97.

The Hawks wore black, tan and white uniforms with “MLK” sewn across the chest to commemorate the national holiday honoring slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. Atlanta snapped a two-game skid. Trae Young had 20 points and 13 assists for Atlanta, which took its biggest lead, 15 points, on consecutive 3s from the right side by Kevin Huerter and Hunter with 5:59 remaining.

D’Angelo Russell finished with 31 points for Minnesota, which has lost nine of 10.

