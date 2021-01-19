Burke County slaying victim is Waynesboro mayor’s brother

WAYNESBORO (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re learning the victim in a Burke County homicide is the brother of the Waynesboro mayor.

Almost two weeks later, a suspect is still on the run.

Brian Carswell was found shot on Jan. 6 on Spread Oak Road near West Quaker Road about 7 miles northwest of Waynesboro.

The coroner ruled the death as a homicide.

We’ve confirmed Brian Carswell is the brother of Greg Carswell, the mayor of Waynesboro.

Brian Carswell’s car had been reported stolen, but we’ve learned his car has since been found.

Burke County deputies have not released any information on a suspect.

