Burke County schools resume face-to-face learning
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 7:42 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Another local school district is resuming face-to-face learning today after making the decision to delay school reopening amid a surge of COVID-19 cases.
Burke County schools will resume in-person learning today.
Meanwhile:
- McDuffie County schools will stay in virtual learning for the rest of the week, with plans to resume in-person class Monday.
- Wilkes County schools will also remain learning from-home this week.
- In South Carolina, Bamberg District 2 will resume face-to-face learning Wednesday and will also continue online learning.
Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.