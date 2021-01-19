Advertisement

Burke County schools resume face-to-face learning

By Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 7:42 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Another local school district is resuming face-to-face learning today after making the decision to delay school reopening amid a surge of COVID-19 cases.

Burke County schools will resume in-person learning today.

Meanwhile:

  • McDuffie County schools will stay in virtual learning for the rest of the week, with plans to resume in-person class Monday.
  • Wilkes County schools will also remain learning from-home this week.
  • In South Carolina, Bamberg District 2 will resume face-to-face learning Wednesday and will also continue online learning.

