Advertisement

Bells will ring in CSRA for casualties of COVID-19 pandemic

By Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 11:54 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Churches across the river region are uniting today to reflect on the lives lost to COVID-19.

It’s part of the National COVID-19 Memorial happening in cities across the country.

Here at home, churches will ring their bells at 5:30 p.m. to recognize those who have died from coronavirus.

Homes and businesses are encouraged to participate with lit candles or amber illumination.

It’s being organized locally by the CSRA Good Trouble Coalition.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This was the scene of a crash on Gordon Highway that killed two people at Wylds Road in Augusta.
Names released for 3 killed in pair of Gordon Highway crashes
Coroner on scene of fatal accident at Gordon Hwy
1 dead, 1 injured in fatal accident on Gordon Highway
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Deputies give details on 24-year-old’s slaying in Augusta
I-TEAM: Hate groups rise nationally, & in Georgia and South Carolina
I-TEAM: Hate groups rise nationally and in Georgia, South Carolina
For those that use the IRS' Free File or other tax software, any taxes filed online before Feb....
IRS pushes start of 2021 tax season as online filing opens

Latest News

How mental and physical health impacts your body's COVID-19 response.
Impact of stress on body's vaccine response
President-elect Joe Biden says his administration's goal is to deliver 100 million doses of...
A new COVID-19 challenge: Mutations rise along with cases
New South African variant is driving pandemic severity in the country.
How dangerous is it? Scientists study South African COVID-19 variant
(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)
Health professionals to call for medical cannabis legislation in SC