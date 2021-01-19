Bells will ring in CSRA for casualties of COVID-19 pandemic

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Churches across the river region are uniting today to reflect on the lives lost to COVID-19.

It’s part of the National COVID-19 Memorial happening in cities across the country.

Here at home, churches will ring their bells at 5:30 p.m. to recognize those who have died from coronavirus.

Homes and businesses are encouraged to participate with lit candles or amber illumination.

It’s being organized locally by the CSRA Good Trouble Coalition.

