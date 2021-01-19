Advertisement

Augusta shooting claims life of 24-year-old man

Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Richmond County Sheriff's Office(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 3:48 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating the shooting death of a 24-year-old man that happened early Wednesday in Augusta.

The shooting happened in the 500 block of Peters Road, according to Coroner Mark Bowen. 

Jerome Bates was shot at least one time and was pronounced dead on the scene at 1:40 a.m.

Bates’ body will be sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation lab for an autopsy.

