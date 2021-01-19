Amber Alert issued for 2 abducted siblings in NY

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for two children, Dimitri and Shekeria Cash, taken from a Greece, N.Y., home.

They were last seen Monday, according to the Amber Alert, and are believed to be “in imminent danger of serious bodily harm and/or death.”

Dimitri and Shekeria Cash are missing from Greece, N.Y. (Source: NCMEC)

Dimitri, 5, is about 4 feet tall and was last seen wearing fire truck or dinosaur pajamas. Shekeria, 3, is about 3 feet tall and was last seen wearing panda pajamas.

The children were taken by two men, both about 6 feet tall, weighing about 200 pounds in black ski masks, flannel shirts and Dickies work pants. One of them had facial hair.

In a Tuesday press conference, Police Chief Andrew P. Forsythe said the suspects broke into the foster home in what appears to be a “planned and targeted abduction,” tying up a woman and two other children before taking Dimitri and Shekeria.

The suspects took a car from the home that was later found abandoned, Spectrum News Rochester reported.

***AMBER ALERT*** The New York State Police is activating an AMBER Alert on behalf of the TOWN OF GREECE POLICE. The children were taken under circumstances that lead police to believe they are in imminent danger of serious bodily harm and/or death. Any info contact 585-428-6666 pic.twitter.com/WO8m8UplRB — NewYorkStatePolice (@nyspolice) January 19, 2021

Authorities are also looking to speak with the father of the two children, Dimitri Cash.

“We’re attempting to locate him. He is definitely a person that we speak with in regards to this investigation,” Forsyth said.

Anyone with information regarding the children’s disappearance can call 585-428-6666 or 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.