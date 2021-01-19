Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for 2 abducted siblings in NY

By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 9:23 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for two children, Dimitri and Shekeria Cash, taken from a Greece, N.Y., home.

They were last seen Monday, according to the Amber Alert, and are believed to be “in imminent danger of serious bodily harm and/or death.”

Dimitri and Shekeria Cash are missing from Greece, N.Y.
Dimitri and Shekeria Cash are missing from Greece, N.Y.(Source: NCMEC)

Dimitri, 5, is about 4 feet tall and was last seen wearing fire truck or dinosaur pajamas. Shekeria, 3, is about 3 feet tall and was last seen wearing panda pajamas.

The children were taken by two men, both about 6 feet tall, weighing about 200 pounds in black ski masks, flannel shirts and Dickies work pants. One of them had facial hair.

In a Tuesday press conference, Police Chief Andrew P. Forsythe said the suspects broke into the foster home in what appears to be a “planned and targeted abduction,” tying up a woman and two other children before taking Dimitri and Shekeria.

The suspects took a car from the home that was later found abandoned, Spectrum News Rochester reported.

Authorities are also looking to speak with the father of the two children, Dimitri Cash.

“We’re attempting to locate him. He is definitely a person that we speak with in regards to this investigation,” Forsyth said.

Anyone with information regarding the children’s disappearance can call 585-428-6666 or 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner on scene of fatal accident at Gordon Hwy
1 dead, 1 injured in fatal accident on Gordon Highway
I-TEAM: Hate groups rise nationally, & in Georgia and South Carolina
I-TEAM: Hate groups rise nationally and in Georgia, South Carolina
This was the scene of a crash on Gordon Highway that killed two people at Wylds Road in Augusta.
Names released for 3 killed in pair of Gordon Highway crashes
For those that use the IRS' Free File or other tax software, any taxes filed online before Feb....
IRS pushes start of 2021 tax season as online filing opens
From left: Demetrius Antonio Staley and Deondre Lamont King
Pair arrested after Augusta 71-year-old’s shooting death in Williston

Latest News

Greece Police Chief Andrew P. Forsythe said two men broke into a foster home and took two...
2 children abducted from NY foster home, police chief says
The New York Mets have fired their general manager.
Mets fire GM after he sent explicit texts to female reporter
New South African variant is driving pandemic severity in the country.
COVID: SEVERITY OF NEW SOUTH AFRICAN VARIANT
Even a small portion of fried foods can increase your risk of heart disease, according to a new...
Even small portion of fried foods can increase risk of heart disease, study says
FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2021 file photo, registered nurse Merri Lynn Anderson puts on her...
AP-NORC poll: Virus, economy swamp other priorities for US