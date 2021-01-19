More arrests made in deadly Aiken nightclub shooting

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Four more people have been arrested in connection with the Nov. 28 Seventh Lounge shooting in Aiken that killed a North Augusta resident and injured 14 others.

Arrested around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday were:

Tykendran Je Rhon Creech, 23, arrested at the Gordon Highway Inn at 1520 Gordon Highway in Augusta on warrants for accessory before the fact to a felony and criminal conspiracy.

Monishia Teria Courtney, 27, arrested in Florida by the West Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office on warrants for murder and criminal conspiracy.

Lasonya Teresa Howard, 36, arrested at 149 Horry St. in Aiken on warrants for criminal conspiracy and murder.

Emmanuel Lewis Oneal, 33, arrested at 1338 President Drive NW in Aiken on warrants for murder, criminal conspiracy and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

They were taken into custody without incident, according to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

Creech is being held in Richmond County jail while Courtney is being held in West Palm Beach, Fla., pending their extradition.

Oneal and Howard were taken to the Aiken County Detention Center and booked on their charges.

They weren’t the first suspects arrested in the incident that killed 30-year-old North Augusta resident Craig Youmans and injured several others.

Several weeks ago, Dustin Robert Williamson, of St. Matthews, was charged with murder, 10 counts of attempted murder and one count of weapons possession.

Williamson was arrested back on Nov. 30 by the Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office and has been held at the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center since then.

He was arrested then in connection with the murder of Henrietta Creech that happened within hours of the nightclub shooting at a home on Highway 278 in Barnwell County.

He was charged with murder with malice and one count of weapons possession in that crime.

News 12 has reached out to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office about whether there is a connection between suspect Tykendran Je Rhon Creech and victim Henrietta Creech.

Participating in Tuesday’s arrests were officers from the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, Aiken Department of Public Safety, North Augusta Department of Public Safety, Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and West Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office.

