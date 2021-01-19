Advertisement

2 crashes on Gordon Highway leave 3 people dead

Coroner on scene of fatal accident at Gordon Hwy
Coroner on scene of fatal accident at Gordon Hwy
By Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 3:54 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three people died in two separate accidents on Gordon Highway, according to the Richmond County Coroner’s Office.

The most recent one was a double-fatality crash that occurred early Wednesday on Gordon Highway at Wylds Road.

The vehicle, 2009 Toyota Camry, was traveling west on Gordon Highway at a high speed when the driver lost control, according to Coroner Mark Bowen.

The vehicle overturned several times, throwing both people from the vehicle.

Both were pronounced dead at 1:20 a.m. Wednesday at the scene.

Their names were not released.

This was the scene of a crash that killed two people on Gordon Highway at Wylds Road early Jan....
This was the scene of a crash that killed two people on Gordon Highway at Wylds Road early Jan. 19, 2021(WRDW)

Earlier, deputies responded to the scene of a crash just before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on Gordon Highway, east of the Highway 25 overpass in Augusta, that left one person dead.

According to deputies, a vehicle traveling east on Gordon Highway went out of control, striking a utility pole and parked cars. The driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

A passenger also in the car was transported to Augusta University Medical Center by emergency medical crews. The passenger’s condition was not known.

The identity of the driver has not been released.

