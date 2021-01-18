Advertisement

Where to get a COVID-19 test this week in South Carolina

Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 3:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Free DHEC testing

South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control-sponsored testing is free, doesn’t require insurance, and results are available in 72 hours. DHEC’s testing options have expanded to include shallow nasal testing, an oral swab, or a saliva test at different locations. Pre-registering is recommended. Visit scdhec.gov/gettested.

• Monday: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Barnwell Health Department, 11015 Ellenton St., Barnwell

•Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Barnwell Health Department, 11015 Ellenton St., Barnwell

• Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Saluda Health Dept., 613 Newberry Highway, Saluda

• Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Barnwell Health Department, 11015 Ellenton St., Barnwell

• Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Edgefield Health Dept., 21 Star Road, Edgefield

• Thursday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Saluda Health Dept., 613 Newberry Highway, Saluda

• Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Barnwell Health Department, 11015 Ellenton St., Barnwell

• Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Edgefield Health Dept., 21 Star Road, Edgefield

Partner testing 

Some of these partner events may require a prescreening for symptoms, a referral, or an appointment. DHEC provides as much of this information as possible online at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.

• Monday, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., sponsored by RRT, USC Aiken Convocation Center parking lot, 2049 Champion Way, Graniteville

• Monday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., sponsored by WellHealth, Blackville Library, 19420 Solomon Blatt Ave., Blackville (Barnwell County)

• Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., sponsored by HMHSC/MUSC, Edgefield Health Department, 21 Star Road, Edgefield

• Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., sponsored by Wellhealth, Blackville Library, 19420 Solomon Blatt Ave., Blackville (Barnwell County)

• Wednesday, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., sponsored by RRT, USC Aiken Convocation Center parking lot, 2049 Champion Way, Graniteville

• Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., sponsored by Wellhealth, Blackville Library, 19420 Solomon Blatt Ave., Blackville (Barnwell County)

• Thursday, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., sponsored by RRT, USC Aiken Convocation Parking Lot, 2049 Champion Way, Graniteville

• Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., sponsored by Wellhealth, Blackville Library, 19420 Solomon Blatt Ave., Blackville (Barnwell County)

• Friday, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., sponsored by RRT, USC Aiken Convocation Center parking lot, 2049 Champion Way, Graniteville

• Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., sponsored by Wellhealth, Blackville Library, 19420 Solomon Blatt Ave., Blackville (Barnwell County)

• Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., sponsored by RRT, USC Aiken Convocation Center parking lot, 2049 Champion Way, Graniteville

• Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., sponsored by Wellhealth, Blackville Library, 19420 Solomon Blatt Ave., Blackville (Barnwell County)

• Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., sponsored by RRT, USC Aiken Convocation Center parking lot, 2049 Champion Way, Graniteville

