Trump to pardon about 100 people on Tuesday

By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 8:07 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
(CNN) - On his final full day in office, President Donald Trump plans to issue around 100 pardons and commutations, according to three people familiar with the matter.

The president will reportedly pardon white collar criminals, high-profile rappers and others on Tuesday.

For now, Trump is not expected to grant himself a pardon.

On Sunday, the White House held a meeting to finalize the list of pardons.

This is the last batch to be made, unless the president decides to grant pardons to controversial allies, members of his family or himself.

The pardons are one of several items the president must complete before his presidency ends on Wednesday.

