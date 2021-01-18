Advertisement

Trump call to Ga. elections chief could spur charges

By Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 7:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - There could be repercussions for President Donald Trump in Georgia after a recorded phone call with the secretary of state asking him to find votes.

Trump’s phone call happened at the beginning of the month, Secretary of State Bradf Raffensperger has said.

A Georgia attorney and member of the state Board of Elections says he plans to make a motion that could eventually lead to charges in Fulton County.

The motion would still need board approval, but it’s the next step for possible court filings.

