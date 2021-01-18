Advertisement

Some push for teacher priority in next wave of S.C. vaccinations

Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 8:07 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - As it stands, teachers will not receive priority for coronavirus vaccine appointments when South Carolina moves to the next phase for distribution.

This is causing educators to push back against Gov. Henry McMaster, calling for him to prioritize teachers.

“It just doesn’t make any sense for the governor to make executive orders and ask to open the schools and then prioritize the vaccination for school employees,” said Mike Cafaro, Georgetown County School Board member.

“It’s disappointing but it’s not very surprising that we wouldn’t see teachers prioritized.”

Some school leaders say while they’d like to see teachers prioritized, they’re not sure it would instantly make schools safe, since students won’t be vaccinated.

