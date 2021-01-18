Publix launching COVID-19 shots in South Carolina, including at 1 local store

AIKEN, S.C. - As people continue to register to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in South Carolina, they’ll have one more place they can now go to make an appointment.

Publix is now partnering with the state of South Carolina to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine to individuals ages 70 and up, health care workers, residents and staff members of long-term health care facilities, state and local government officials, and contractors who are critical to administering the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Aiken store at Eastgate Shopping Center will be one of the locations offering the vaccination.

Like every other vaccination site across the state, Publix will provide vaccinations by appointment only. Individuals who are eligible to receive the vaccine can make appointments starting Tuesday. Vaccinations at Publix will begin on Wednesday. Appointments can be made by visiting this link .

Vaccinations are free and will be provided while supplies last. Individuals who make appointments to receive a vaccination with Publix will be asked to bring their insurance card and/or their red, white, and blue Medicare Part B card. If you do not have health insurance or Medicare, you are asked to provide your driver’s license or Social Security number.

Publix will provide vaccinations by appointment at 42 of its pharmacies statewide.

For more information, click here .

The move in South Carolina follows the announcement last week that many Publix pharmacies in Georgia would provide vaccines , including two in Columbia County, at at 5119 Washington Road in Evans and the one at 403 Furys Ferry Road in Martinez.

That announcement was quickly followed by one that all Kroger pharmacies in Georgia would offer the vaccine .

