Plant Vogtle plans audible tests of new sirens this week

Plant Vogtle
Plant Vogtle(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Power will continue audible testing of its new sirens at Plant Vogtle this week.

The nuclear power plant has installed 48 new emergency sirens around the plant as part of an upgrade.

The siren commissioning phase began the week of July 27 and is now in the final testing phase with acoustic testing scheduled Tuesday. The plant has a backup testing date of Wednesday.

The sirens may be heard for a brief time between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. in a 10-mile radius of the plant.

Once the upgrade is complete, the old sirens will be decommissioned. The new sirens will continue to be tested audibly on a quarterly basis, in addition to the weekly inaudible tests that already occur.

