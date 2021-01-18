Older residents in rural SC face complications signing up for vaccine

WINDSOR, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - To get the vaccine at a lot of places, you can only make an appointment online.

For many seniors, that’s a problem, whether they’re computer illiterate, or don’t have internet access.

Out here in Windsor, South Carolina, residents are stuck trying to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

“It’s really unbelievable what goes on and how people are hurting and not getting the help for it,” Judie Johnson said.

Johnson and her husband live on a small patch of land outside of Aiken where internet access is limited.

“Even if we had a computer out here, there are no lines available. AT&T is all filled up and broadband doesn’t come out this far. So far, nobody can get on and it’s just a rough, rough situation, and we need help and we need it badly,” she said.

Like the Johnson family, that means anyone living in these rural areas isn’t able to go online to register for a COVID-19 vaccine. Their only option is to call, but they’ve called five places on DHEC’s vaccine locator list.

This was one clinic’s response: “She said, ‘Good luck. How many people do you think is going to be ahead of you?’ And that’s true. If everybody calls there that needs to call, that line will be over by 12. Everybody won’t be accepted, so then you have to wait another week and go in,” Johnson said.

But starting this week, DHEC will begin vaccine rollout to rural areas. They say to schedule an appointment if you don’t have access to the internet, use their CARE line.

But Johnson says she’s done that multiple times and even went to DHEC’s building in Aiken, and she’s had no luck.

“What do you do? Where do you go? I mean, it’s like a set of people that if you don’t have a computer and you can’t go online, you’ll just be forgotten,” Johnson said.

Johnson says until she and her husband eventually get the vaccine, their only hope is to keep calling.

“It really just makes you thank God for every day and hopefully you’re here tomorrow. If it does come that you’ll be able to get it, but there’s just a lot of people like us out there,” Johnson said.

