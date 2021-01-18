More artwork coming this week for Augusta sculpture trail

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - More sculptures are coming to Augusta’s new art sculpture trail.

You might remember the first one — called “Impractical Hardware” — was installed last week on Broad Street.

Nine more are on the way.

The rest of the sculptures will be installed Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.

The Greater Augusta Arts Council tells leaders this is a part of its continued efforts to make the city an arts destination.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.