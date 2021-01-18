Advertisement

More artwork coming this week for Augusta sculpture trail

By Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 7:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - More sculptures are coming to Augusta’s new art sculpture trail.

You might remember the first one — called “Impractical Hardware” — was installed last week on Broad Street.

Nine more are on the way.

The rest of the sculptures will be installed Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.

The Greater Augusta Arts Council tells leaders this is a part of its continued efforts to make the city an arts destination.

MORE | Augusta library branch extends closure due to COVID-19

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A national conversation has arisen in recent weeks about the role of social media in our civic...
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office warns of circulating social media post
The Aiken County Sheriff's Office obtained warrants on Redding for Involuntary Manslaughter,...
Man in custody after Aiken County fight turns deadly
John Sharkey
Former Richmond County deputy found dead in inmate cell
A woman with a Trump flag draped around her shoulders stands near a blocked-off statue of...
Heavily fortified statehouses around US see small protests
President-elect Joe Biden listens during an event at The Queen theater, Saturday, Jan. 16,...
Biden outlines ‘Day One’ agenda of executive actions

Latest News

Ben Crump
Lawsuit filed over S.C. deputies’ shooting of 15-year-old
Crump
Learn about S.C. lawsuit over shooting of 15-year-old
Hundreds of Central Texas teachers have contracted COVID-19 and several have died, but...
Some push for teacher priority in next wave of S.C. vaccinations
Vaccine
Local nursing home residents get long-awaited vaccine
Teen
How Edgefield classmates remembered late baseball player