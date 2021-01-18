MLK holiday brings out hard work, reflection in CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Martin Luther King Junior Day is known as a day of service when communities look to improve themselves through public action.

COVID-19 is making service a challenge this year, but it’s not stopping some from finding ways to give back.

Some people spent their weekend cleaning up Augusta neighborhoods like Harrisburg, Sand Hills, East Augusta and Laney Walker in honor of King’s legacy.

They say they wanted to show appreciation by serving their own communities — so they did just that by picking up trash off the streets.

They say what better way to show contribution to King than serving your own communities and neighborhoods.

“We’re not gonna wait on other people to clean the neighborhood,” Augusta Commissioner Francine Scott said. “We’re gonna pick up trash, we’re gonna remove tires. … It’s a day of service, not a day of sitting around doing nothing.”

More than 60 people participated in the effort Saturday.

“We want when people come, we don’t just want them to come to areas that are clean. Augusta is one big community. That’s what we want to do,” Scott said.

As CSRA residents devote the holiday to service, they’ll also be reflecting on King’s message and mission — fighting for voting rights, civil rights, and equality for all.

“That kind of stuff comes with a sacrifice; you have to be sacrificial to get that going. Somebody’s got to lay down their life for it, and he did it,” Local historian Jospeh Washington III said.

The intensity in today’s society is why Washington says this MLK holiday means so much more.

“We have come a very long way. But we have a long ways to go. I think we have not gone as far as we think we have,” he said.

What’s planned this week

The “Keeping the Dream Alive” program will be at the New and Living apostolic Church at 3315 Highway 19 in Trenton, S.C., from 1-3 p.m.

There will be an online social justice violence prevention and public safety Q&A with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office held by the 100 Black Men of Augusta at 7 p.m. Thursday. Visit 100blackmenofaugusta.org to register.

Aiken Technical College and the University of South Carolina Aiken will present the annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Celebration at 3 p.m. Sunday on the institutions’ Facebook and YouTube pages.

A national celebration in honor of King is also going virtual at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. today by the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis. It will showcase King’s work, the history of how the national holiday came to be and how the museum has celebrated the holiday in years past. Click or tap here to register.

