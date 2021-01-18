Lawsuit filed over S.C. deputies’ shooting of 15-year-old

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Civil rights lawyer Ben Crump is representing a South Carolina girl who was shot five times by deputies while being mauled by a dog.

This happened after a traffic accident in Anderson County.

According to the lawsuit, the 15-year-old girl was with a 21-year-old man who shot himself in the head after police tracked the two with a K9.

Crump is calling for change in the criminal justice system, saying there is no explanation for what happened

“She said, ‘I’m sick, I’m 15 years old, I’m unarmed,” Crump said.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Department released a statement saying the agencyh has conducted an investigation into the shooting.

The agency says the South Carolina attorney general found the department used lawful and appropriate force under the circumstances.

