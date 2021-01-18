Advertisement

Kemp to use $5M in virus aid to help students finish college

Augusta University is growing. (Source: WRDW)
Augusta University is growing. (Source: WRDW)(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 12:11 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Some juniors and seniors at Georgia’s public universities and colleges are in line for a little financial boost to help them reach their degree.

Gov. Brian Kemp will use $5 million in federal coronavirus relief that he controls to provide small grants to help students with unmet financial need pay their college bills.

Because it’s federal money, the Republican governor won’t need legislative approval to spend the money.

Completion grants have gotten a lot of attention in academic circles in recent years, with Atlanta’s Georgia State University a notable pioneer.

In 2018, Georgia State issued more than 2,000 grants, ranging from $300 to $2,000.

Kemp announced his plan during Thursday’s State of the State address, in which he also revealed plans for $1,000 bonus for every K-12 public-school teacher and school-level staff member in the state as well as his intention to restore more than half of Georgia’s cuts to K-12 education made last year.

MORE | Agencies brace for potential violence at Georgia Capitol

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A national conversation has arisen in recent weeks about the role of social media in our civic...
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office warns of circulating social media post
The Aiken County Sheriff's Office obtained warrants on Redding for Involuntary Manslaughter,...
Man in custody after Aiken County fight turns deadly
John Sharkey
Former Richmond County deputy found dead in inmate cell
A woman with a Trump flag draped around her shoulders stands near a blocked-off statue of...
Heavily fortified statehouses around US see small protests
Conspiracy theory promoter and Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia says she will...
Twitter suspends US congresswoman over election fraud claims

Latest News

Columbia County Restaurant Week’s eateries, deals revealed
Source: AP
CSRA drivers, watch out for these road projects
Plant Vogtle
Plant Vogtle plans audible tests of new sirens this week
Lindsey Graham
Graham ready to work with Biden, says it’s ‘time to move on’ from impeachment