Kemp to use $5M in virus aid to help students finish college

ATLANTA (AP) — Some juniors and seniors at Georgia’s public universities and colleges are in line for a little financial boost to help them reach their degree.

Gov. Brian Kemp will use $5 million in federal coronavirus relief that he controls to provide small grants to help students with unmet financial need pay their college bills.

Because it’s federal money, the Republican governor won’t need legislative approval to spend the money.

Completion grants have gotten a lot of attention in academic circles in recent years, with Atlanta’s Georgia State University a notable pioneer.

In 2018, Georgia State issued more than 2,000 grants, ranging from $300 to $2,000.

Kemp announced his plan during Thursday’s State of the State address , in which he also revealed plans for $1,000 bonus for every K-12 public-school teacher and school-level staff member in the state as well as his intention to restore more than half of Georgia’s cuts to K-12 education made last year .

