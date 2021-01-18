Advertisement

In separate incidents, crews check out smoke in Belvedere, Augusta

Fire
Fire(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 3:52 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELVEDERE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Crews battled a small blaze late Sunday outside Belvedere Elementary School.

Authorities got a report at 11:56 p.m. of smoke coming from the building at 201 Rhomboid Place in Aiken County.

Arriving crews found materials smoking outside the building.

They had left the scene by 1:50 a.m. Monday.

MORE | North Augusta crews work to put out house fire

In a separate incident, Augusta fire crews investigated a report of smoke just after 11 p.m. Sunday near Milledgeville Road and Gordon Highway.

Witnesses said crews had gathered around a bowling alley there, and dispatchers said they were checking smoke at a nearby U-Haul business.

The Augusta Fire Department listed the incident on its Twitter account as a structure fire, but further details were not available early Monday.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A national conversation has arisen in recent weeks about the role of social media in our civic...
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office warns of circulating social media post
The Aiken County Sheriff's Office obtained warrants on Redding for Involuntary Manslaughter,...
Man in custody after Aiken County fight turns deadly
John Sharkey
Former Richmond County deputy found dead in inmate cell
A woman with a Trump flag draped around her shoulders stands near a blocked-off statue of...
Heavily fortified statehouses around US see small protests
President-elect Joe Biden listens during an event at The Queen theater, Saturday, Jan. 16,...
Biden outlines ‘Day One’ agenda of executive actions

Latest News

Coronavirus
By the numbers: Latest stats on COVID-19 in CSRA, vaccines
With stress from COVID-19, the storming of the capitol, and a presidency about to change hands,...
How to talk to your kids in a stressful political climate
MLK Day Forecast
Anthony's Sunday Night Weather Update: 1/17/21
North Augusta fire crews worked to put out a fire at a home on West Clifton Avenue Sunday...
North Augusta crews work to put out house fire