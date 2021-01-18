In separate incidents, crews check out smoke in Belvedere, Augusta

BELVEDERE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Crews battled a small blaze late Sunday outside Belvedere Elementary School.

Authorities got a report at 11:56 p.m. of smoke coming from the building at 201 Rhomboid Place in Aiken County.

Arriving crews found materials smoking outside the building.

They had left the scene by 1:50 a.m. Monday.

In a separate incident, Augusta fire crews investigated a report of smoke just after 11 p.m. Sunday near Milledgeville Road and Gordon Highway.

Witnesses said crews had gathered around a bowling alley there, and dispatchers said they were checking smoke at a nearby U-Haul business.

The Augusta Fire Department listed the incident on its Twitter account as a structure fire, but further details were not available early Monday.

