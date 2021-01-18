How to talk to your kids in a stressful political climate

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been a trying year, and it can be easy to get caught up and forget to check in with our kids to see how they’re handling stress.

With stress from COVID-19, the storming of the capitol, and a presidency about to change hands, neuropsychologist Dr. Jeremy Hertza says it’s important to talk with your kids if you think they’re feeling out of sorts. He says it’s all about asking the right questions.

“You don’t wanna explain too much, you wanna ask. So, sitting down and saying ‘hey is there anything you wanna talk about?’ makes for a really really good first step,” said Dr. Hertza. “One of the mistakes parents make is they either under explain or over explain.”

And he says not to rely on someone from school or around the neighborhood to have tough conversations for you.

“You want to control how the information is disseminated to your child. So it’s important that you do so and you let them know what’s going on in a way that is clear, and concise, age appropriate, and honest,” he said.

For older kids feeling stressed about the state of things, he suggests offering them ideas about how they can help the community.

“I think empowering them as to what they can do to contribute, how they could help make everything a better place. Maybe that’s helping work at a food bank, maybe they’re helping with voting,” he said.

And above all else, he says to keep it calm and positive. It’s something even us adults could benefit from after a turbulent year.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.