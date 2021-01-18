Group proposes statue and garden to honor Dr. King in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Several celebrations are in full swing in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. today across the region.

And the heart of Broad Street in downtown Augusta might be getting something new as one local group is working to bring Augusta a permanent way to honor Dr. King.

“We’re wanting to make sure we sent a message of unity and service, and especially love.”

On a day of celebration and service despite a pandemic, the CSRA found ways to serve and honor Dr. King.

“All of this and other things we’ll be doing is a part of making this celebration, real, effective, and for change,” Rev. Larry Fryer, founder of Global Race Unity Inc., said.

Celebrations like a drive-thru toiletry collection downtown and Global Race Unity’s annual MLK event are being held this year virtually.

The speakers for the event included Augusta District Attorney Jared Williams, local leaders, and Congressman Rick Allen of Georgia District 12.

“This past year, we’ve seen great division in our nation, much violence, and the need for unity and healing could not be more urgent,” Rep. Allen said.

“If someone dies for a cause, I think that they ought to be celebrated. They have given their life. And we ought to celebrate it in some fashion, or the other,” Fryer said.

And reverend fryer has spent years planning another way to celebrate.

“We’re working toward a statue of Dr. King...,” Fryer said.

A statue and memorial garden that will sit at the intersection of 10th and Broad Street.

“... We will have an old water fountain that, reminds us during the time of discrimination, but this fountain would be one that anyone can drink from it...,” Fryer said.

And they hope that statue will stand to reflect the image of Dr. King and the messages he left for us.

“Just enjoy this day and do what you can to live your dream and succeed in whatever you endeavor to do,” Fryer said.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.