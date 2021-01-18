Ga., S.C. Guard members head to D.C. — and all are being vetted by the FBI

WASHINGTON - National Guard troops from the two-state are flocking to D.C. to help with inauguration security — but even they will face checks by the FBI.

On Saturday, members of the Georgia National Guard were being deployed there.

Among them were those in the 165th Airlift Wing heading out from Savannah.

The wing commander says about 1,000 Georgia National Guard members will be on the ground in support.

He says for many, it’s their first time participating in what they call domestic operations.

“We represent our country. We fight and we serve for the freedoms of our country. In this particular case, protecting the public and protecting our national Capitol, it’s an exciting thing to do and it’s something we’ve done since the late 1700s,” said Chris Dunlap, wing commander.

He says Guard members will start today, work through the inauguration, help with cleanup efforts afterward and then head back to Georgia.

Members of the South Carolina National Guard are also heading to D.C. to help with the inauguration.

Officials said last week it wasn’t clear yet what exactly they would be doing, but in the past they monitored traffic and security control check points. One thing they won’t be doing is enforcing a national lockdown or quarantine — that’s just an internet rumor. The Guard has taken to social media to stop the rumor.

Even Guard members face security scrutiny

The FBI is vetting all of the 25,000 National Guard troops coming into Washington for the event.

The massive undertaking comes as U.S. defense officials worry about an insider attack or other threat from service members in the wake of the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol by pro-Trump rioters.

Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy told The Associated Press on Sunday that officials are conscious of the potential threat, and he warned commanders to be on the lookout for any problems within their ranks as the inauguration approaches. So far, however, he and other leaders say they have seen no evidence of any threats, and officials said the vetting hadn’t flagged any issues that they were aware of.

“We’re continually going through the process, and taking second, third looks at every one of the individuals assigned to this operation,” McCarthy said in an interview after he and other military leaders went through an exhaustive, three-hour security drill in preparation for Wednesday’s inauguration. He said Guard members are also getting training on how to identify potential insider threats.

Multiple officials said the process began as the first Guard troops began deploying to D.C. more than a week ago. And they said it is slated to be complete by Wednesday. Several officials discussed military planning on condition of anonymity.

“The question is, is that all of them? Are there others?” said McCarthy. “We need to be conscious of it and we need to put all of the mechanisms in place to thoroughly vet these men and women who would support any operations like this.”

In a situation like this one, FBI vetting would involve running peoples’ names through databases and watchlists maintained by the bureau to see if anything alarming comes up. That could include involvement in prior investigations or terrorism-related concerns, said David Gomez, a former FBI national security supervisor in Seattle.

The insurrection at the Capitol began after Trump made incendiary remarks at the Jan. 6 rally. According to McCarthy, service members from across the military were at that rally, but it’s not clear how many were there or who may have participated in the breach at the Capitol.

So far only a couple of current active-duty or National Guard members have been arrested in connection with the Capitol assault.

Gen. Daniel R. Hokanson, chief of the National Guard Bureau, has been meeting with Guard troops as they arrive in D.C. and as they gather downtown. He said he believes there are good processes in place to identify any potential threats.

“If there’s any indication that any of our soldiers or airmen are expressing things that are extremist views, it’s either handed over to law enforcement or dealt with the chain of command immediately.”

Hokanson said he believes his troops have been adequately equipped and prepared, and that they are rehearsing as much as they can to be prepared for any contingency.

The bulk of the Guard members will be armed. And McCarthy said units are going through repeated drills to practice when and how to use force and how to work quickly with law enforcement partners. Law enforcement officers would make any arrests.

He said Guard units are going through “constant mental repetitions of looking at the map and talking through scenarios with leaders so they understand their task and purpose, they know their routes, they know where they’re friendly, adjacent units are, they have the appropriate frequencies to communicate with their law enforcement partners.”

The key goal, he said, is for America’s transfer of power to happen without incident.

“This is a national priority. We have to be successful as an institution,” said McCarthy. “We want to send the message to everyone in the United States and for the rest of the world that we can do this safely and peacefully.”

From reports by WRDW/WAGT and The Associated Press