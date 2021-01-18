Ga. fire captain glad to be part of inauguration by leading pledge

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Georgia fire captain is headed to D.C. to lead the nation in the Pledge of Allegiance during the inauguration of Joe Biden as president.

Andrea Hall is the fire captain in the city of South Fulton, not far from Atlanta.

She’ll deliver the pledge at the U.S. Capitol as Biden becomes the nation’s 46th president.

The city says hall is the first African American woman firefighter to serve as captain there.

She says she’s thrilled and humbled to represent firefighters and other frontline workers in Georgia.

“It means a lot, certainly for my community, and for those people who are looking forward to a more united country,” she said. “I think this is the beginning of that, and I’m just happy to be a part of that.”

She says the International Association of Fire Fighters and Biden’s inauguration committee asked her to deliver the pledge.

