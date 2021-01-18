DHEC reports 2,946 cases, does not encourage over-booking for vaccinations

COLUMBIA, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 2,946 new COVID-19 cases and eight confirmed deaths on Jan. 18.

This brings the total number of people with confirmed cases since the outbreak began to 354,895, and confirmed deaths to 5,662.

DHEC says the internal systems issues that had reported incorrect data daily has also been resolved.

With the corrected data, the highest number of cases in a single day occurred on January 8 with 6,824 positive cases.

A breakdown of reported cases and corrected cases for each day of the software error is available here, current January 15.

Vaccination efforts

Per Dr. Brannon Traxler with DHEC, 100 percent of the vaccination supply the state has received has been administered or is scheduled to be administered.

Amid confusion about the need for two doses, Traxler says the two shots a person receives are exactly the same, but work together: the first dose acts as a primer for your immune system. The second dose acts as a booster. This is is why it is important for citizens to receive a second shot.

Traxler also stressed that citizens do not book a vaccination appointment more than once. Only two appointments should be made: one for each dose you will receive.

As for large scale vaccinations clinics, DHEC does not anticipate opening any now due to the lack of supply. Some providers of the vaccine have had to cancel or reschedule vaccination appointments because of this as well.

However, DHEC has not seen any significant reports of doses wasted, but they are monitoring each use.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.