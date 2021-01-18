Advertisement

Democratic Party headquarters vandalized in Charleston

By Riley Bean
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 10:35 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Democratic Party says their headquarters has been vandalized.

In a statement on Twitter, the party said that their offices had been vandalized and they were having to cancel a free sanitizer event they had scheduled for Saturday.

The statement also said party officials were working with the police and information would be forthcoming.

Charleston Police say they responded at around 9:55 a.m. Saturday to the Charleston County Democratic Party Headquarters at 1379 Ashley River Road. Officers say it was in reference to a vandalism incident.

MORE | Twitter suspends Ga. congresswoman over election fraud claims

“I was very disturbed, I immediately called the police, they were very supportive,” Charleston County Democratic Party 3rd Vice Chair Hannah Reynolds said.

CPD Public Information Officer Charles Francis said some unknown person poured “some type of putty” over the lock and door handle of the building. He says no other vandalism occurred to the building and no one at that location has received any recent threats.

“And although no one was injured and we had minimum damage to the structure. It’s more important than ever as Charlestonians, as South Carolinians and more importantly as Americans that we don’t take this lightly,” state Rep. JA Moore said.

This was some of the damage at the Charleston Democratic headquarters.
This was some of the damage at the Charleston Democratic headquarters.(WRDW)

Francis says no arrests have been made, but investigators are on-scene and canvassing the area gathering information.

Investigators found two fliers on the scene and Francis says one read, “the world is watching” and the other cursed Joe Biden and George Soros.

Police have increased their presence in the area and Francis asks anyone with information about the incident to call 843-743-7200 for the on-duty CPD Central detective.

