Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - MLK Monday looks mostly sunny with more seasonal temperatures. A weak cold front is expected to move through during the day, which could lead to a noticeable west breeze across the area. No rain is expected as the front moves through the region. Highs tomorrow are expected to be more seasonal in the mid to upper 50s.

Our jet stream is expected to flatten out next week and turn more zonal. For those of you looking for warmer temperatures this is great news! The shift in the jet stream will bring back some warmer temperatures for the second half of this upcoming week.

Mostly sunny skies are expected Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the low 60s. Morning lows will be in the low 30s Tuesday. Lows on Wednesday will be in the upper 30s to low 40s. We are expecting our next rain maker to move in by Thursday of this week and with rain chances lingering into Friday. High temperatures both days look to be above average in the low to mid 60s. Keep it here for updates.

