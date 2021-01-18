Advertisement

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

Mostly Sunny Skies for MLK Day | Staying Sunny Through Wednesday
By Anthony Carpino
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 7:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It was on the breezy side this afternoon with sustained winds around 15 mph across the region. Most of the clouds have cleared up which made for a fantastic sunset this evening. With mostly clear skies tonight temperatures will fall back to the mid to lower 30s by morning.

Sunset Over Grovetown
Sunset Over Grovetown(WRDW)

MLK Monday looks mostly sunny with more seasonal temperatures. A weak cold front is expected to move through during the day, which could lead to a noticeable west breeze across the area. No rain is expected as the front moves through the region. Highs tomorrow are expected to be more seasonal in the mid to upper 50s.

Our jet stream is expected to flatten out next week and turn more zonal. For those of you looking for warmer temperatures this is great news! The shift in the jet stream will bring back some warmer temperatures for the second half of this upcoming week.

Mostly sunny skies are expected Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the low 60s. Morning lows will be in the low 30s Tuesday. Lows on Wednesday will be in the upper 30s to low 40s. We are expecting our next rain maker to move in by Thursday of this week and with rain chances lingering into Friday. High temperatures both days look to be above average in the low to mid 60s. Keep it here for updates

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Aiken County Sheriff's Office obtained warrants on Redding for Involuntary Manslaughter,...
Man in custody after Aiken County fight turns deadly
Edward McKenzie Jr.
Surprise links revealed in deaths of boy, accused killer
Kroger and Publix stores will offer the COVID-19 vaccine.
Publix, Kroger chains roll out COVID-19 vaccines in Georgia
Authorities in Florida are asking for public assistance in locating a grandmother and her...
Missing Fla. grandma, 5-year-old pair found in Chatham County
A view of Augusta from across the Savannah River.
Augusta sees more of COVID’s toll: Hospital sets record as another library closes

Latest News

Gusty Sunday
Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding
Max Wind Gusts
Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino
Wind Chills
Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding
Future Wind Gusts
Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino