Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It was a blue bird day with clear skies and breezy conditions with temperatures in the upper 50s. Winds this afternoon were sustained between 10-15 MPH across much of the region with gusts exceeding 25 MPH in some locations.

Breezy conditions this afternoon. (WRDW)

As we continue through this evening temperatures are expected to cool to the mid 40s by 7 pm and the low 30s by morning. Winds will be calmer through the day tomorrow with sustained winds between 5-10 mph. Our jet stream is expected to flatten out next week and turn more zonal. For those of you looking for warmer temperatures this is great news! The shift in the jet stream will bring back some warmer temperatures for the second half of this upcoming week.

Temps fall to the mid 40s by 7 with clear skies. (WRDW)

Mostly sunny skies are expected Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the low 60s. Morning lows will be in the low 30s Tuesday. Lows on Wednesday will be in the low to mid 40s. We are expecting our next rain maker to move in by Thursday of this week and with rain chances lingering into Friday. High temperatures both days look to be above average in the low to mid 60s. Keep it here for updates.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.