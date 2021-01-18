CSRA drivers, watch out for these road projects
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 11:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Here are some traffic situations for local drivers to watch out for:
- Expect some delays on Deans Bridge Road near the Augusta landfill. Crews are working on a nearly $3 million southbound bridge replacement at South Prong Creek about four miles out from Hephzibah. Inside lanes will be closed while crews prepare a traffic detour. That section of Deans Bridge Road will be down to two lanes instead of four for several months.
- Work began Monday on railroad crossings at Doug Barnard Parkway and Industrial Boulevard, Nixon Road, Molly Pond Road and Dixon Airline Road Road. Work will take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Jan. 20. Detours will be in place.
- There will be a temporary lane closure on Lewiston Road at Columbia Road in Columbia County from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday this week.
- There will be a temporary lane closure with shift on Wrightsboro Road between John Deere Parkway and Kingston Road. The lane closure will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Thursday.
