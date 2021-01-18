CSRA drivers, watch out for these road projects

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Here are some traffic situations for local drivers to watch out for:

Expect some delays on Deans Bridge Road near the Augusta landfill. Crews are working on a nearly $3 million southbound bridge replacement at South Prong Creek about four miles out from Hephzibah. Inside lanes will be closed while crews prepare a traffic detour. That section of Deans Bridge Road will be down to two lanes instead of four for several months.

Work began Monday on railroad crossings at Doug Barnard Parkway and Industrial Boulevard, Nixon Road, Molly Pond Road and Dixon Airline Road Road. Work will take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Jan. 20. Detours will be in place.

There will be a temporary lane closure on Lewiston Road at Columbia Road in Columbia County from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday this week.