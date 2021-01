AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputies are on the scene of a fatal accident on Gordon Highway, just west of Old Savannah Road in Augusta.

The Richmond County Coroner has been called to the scene. Motorists should avoid the area if possible.

We also have a News 12 crew on scene and will provide updates as they develop.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.