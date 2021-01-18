‘Bold and transformative’: GA and SC governors, lawmakers reflect on MLK’s legacy

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT/WMBF) - Both Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, alongside numerous lawmakers, reflected on the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday on Twitter.

King was gunned down as he stood outside his balcony at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tenn. on April 4, 1968.

President Ronald Reagan signed a bill in 1983 marking the third Monday of January each year Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The first nationwide observance of the holiday took place in 1986.

Kemp tweeted in appreciation of the day, hoping King’s message of equality continues “to inspire generations as we move forward together.”

Today, and every day, we celebrate the historic life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. May his message of justice, equality, and compassion continue to inspire generations as we move forward together. pic.twitter.com/9A6McVYZIc — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) January 18, 2021

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster tweeted on Monday as well, admiring him for the courage he showed during the civil rights movement while acknowledging there is “still work to be done” for racial equality.

Today we are reminded of the bold and transformative life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. King lead a courageous fight to make sure everyone had an equal seat at the table and while we have made tremendous strides, there is still work to be done. pic.twitter.com/SA7oUEiGNg — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) January 18, 2021

McMaster continued, “As we start a new year, let the words and wisdom of Dr. King guide us so that we can all work together towards the betterment of South Carolina. As he said best, ‘”We must learn to live together as brothers or perish together as fools.’”

Other Georgia and South Carolina lawmakers showed appreciation of the day on Twitter, recognizing the impact the efforts of King have left on the two-state area.

Celebrating the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.



As residents of Dr. King’s home state, Georgians are particularly inspired by his legacy as we pause to remember his powerful words, honor his leadership and impact, and reaffirm our commitment to service. #MLKDay pic.twitter.com/hjvjgFmJfE — Senator Kelly Loeffler (@SenatorLoeffler) January 18, 2021

Today we honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, who dedicated his life to justice and believed that God creates us all equal. On this #MLKDay and every day, may we strive to love one another, even those we disagree with, and drive out hate. pic.twitter.com/TJ5l53M4g6 — Rick W. Allen (@RepRickAllen) January 18, 2021

In these troubled times we need to pursue Dr. King’s dream for America with passion and vigor. The words of his “I Have a Dream” address mean as much today as when they were delivered. Dr. King is a true American inspiration. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 18, 2021

Today, we honor the magnificent legacy of one of the most important Americans of all time, #MartinLutherKingJr.



He lost his life fighting for everyone to be judged by the content of their character instead of the color of their skin.



We must all ensure his vision is reality. pic.twitter.com/Hnax4qZncj — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) January 18, 2021

Today we especially recognize and honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. I am so thankful for the important impact Dr. King had on the United States and the world. pic.twitter.com/qxfjzybRPk — Joe Wilson (@RepJoeWilson) January 18, 2021

Georgia Senator-elects Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff also released statements:

As we remember and celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. today, let us recommit ourselves to continuing his life's work.



"We are caught in an inescapable network of mutuality, tied in a single garment of destiny.”



Only together can we build the beloved community. — Senator-Elect Reverend Raphael Warnock (@ReverendWarnock) January 18, 2021

Poverty, violence, and racism are not necessary or inevitable.



Humanity can overcome them within a generation, and realize Dr. King’s dream of the Beloved Community.



Feel it, know it, believe it, work for it.#MLKDay — Jon Ossoff (@ossoff) January 18, 2021

