AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Traffic is backed up on Interstate 20 eastbound, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

A map from SCDOT shows traffic congestion near exit 196. News 12 is reaching out to traffic officials to find out the cause of the backup.

We will provide updates as this develops.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.