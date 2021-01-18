Agencies brace for potential violence at Georgia Capitol

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - All agencies on deck right now in Atlanta as possible armed protests are expected at the state Capitol in the Peach State and the 49 others in the lead-up to the inauguration in Washington of Joe Biden as president.

Georgia’s National Guard leader says they’re ready to go in armor and protective gear. Other Georgia National Guard members were sent to Washington to help with the inauguration.

Gov. Brian Kemp has authorized up to 1,000 troops to active duty, but the National Guard said more could be available if needed.

Atlanta’s FBI spokesman said that agency has activated command posts in Atlanta and across the state.

“Any type of threat that any law enforcement agency across the state of Georgia comes across will be communicated immediately to all of our partners,” said Kevin Rowson, FBI public affairs specialist.

He said authorities don’t have any specific threats to the state Capitol or other government buildings in general, but they’re constantly monitoring potential threats.

SWAT teams were also visible at the Georgia Capitol.

In South Carolina

Across the Savannah River in South Carolina, security measures are also in place at the State House in Columbia .

The building is being closed to the public through Wednesday.

“We have no specific threats to the state of South Carolina in the capital here in Columbia. Everything we have received has been a general threat from the FBI and our law enforcement officials from intel, but that’s all we have and that’s all we’re planning for,” Chief of Bureau of Protective Services Matthew Calhoun said.

Calhoun said measures to increase security on the State House grounds, create a barrier around the building, and coordinate with all relevant agencies are just precautionary.

Despite the barriers, a group of roughly 40 protesters gathered in the shadow of the State House on Sunday, concerned over free speech.

In the aftermath of Trump supporters storming the U.S. Capitol building, large social media platforms began cracking down on pages that promote conspiracy theories about the election and the federal government.

President Donald Trump’s Twitter account was among those banned in the following days, and more recently, Twitter suspended the account of Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene .

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.