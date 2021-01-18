Advertisement

Pair arrested after Augusta 71-year-old’s shooting death in Williston

From left: Demetrius Antonio Staley and Deondre Lamont King
From left: Demetrius Antonio Staley and Deondre Lamont King(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 9:55 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two suspects have been arrested in Wednesday’s shooting death of an Augusta 71-year-old in Barnwell County.

William Dennis Simmons, of 323 Walden Hills Circle in Augusta, was pronounced dead at 10:05 p.m. Wednesday after he was found with a gunshot wound in the 10200 block of Highway 39 in Williston.

The Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office said Demetrius Antonio Staley, of Barnwell, was charged with murder, attempted armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The agency said Deondre Lamont King, of Williston, was charged with misprision of a felony — or knowing about a felony but not reporting it.

Bond was denied for Staley and a $50,000 bond was set for King.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact the Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office at 803-541-1078.

MORE | Man in custody after Aiken County fight turns deadly

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A national conversation has arisen in recent weeks about the role of social media in our civic...
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office warns of circulating social media post
The Aiken County Sheriff's Office obtained warrants on Redding for Involuntary Manslaughter,...
Man in custody after Aiken County fight turns deadly
John Sharkey
Former Richmond County deputy found dead in inmate cell
A woman with a Trump flag draped around her shoulders stands near a blocked-off statue of...
Heavily fortified statehouses around US see small protests
President-elect Joe Biden listens during an event at The Queen theater, Saturday, Jan. 16,...
Biden outlines ‘Day One’ agenda of executive actions

Latest News

This was some of the damage at the Charleston Democratic headquarters.
Democratic Party headquarters vandalized in Charleston
Ben Crump
Lawsuit filed over S.C. deputies’ shooting of 15-year-old
Crump
Learn about S.C. lawsuit over shooting of 15-year-old
Hundreds of Central Texas teachers have contracted COVID-19 and several have died, but...
Some push for teacher priority in next wave of S.C. vaccinations