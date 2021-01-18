Pair arrested after Augusta 71-year-old’s shooting death in Williston

WILLISTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two suspects have been arrested in Wednesday’s shooting death of an Augusta 71-year-old in Barnwell County.

William Dennis Simmons, of 323 Walden Hills Circle in Augusta, was pronounced dead at 10:05 p.m. Wednesday after he was found with a gunshot wound in the 10200 block of Highway 39 in Williston.

The Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office said Demetrius Antonio Staley, of Barnwell, was charged with murder, attempted armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The agency said Deondre Lamont King, of Williston, was charged with misprision of a felony — or knowing about a felony but not reporting it.

Bond was denied for Staley and a $50,000 bond was set for King.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact the Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office at 803-541-1078.

