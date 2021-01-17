‘Unity to all people’: CSRA celebrates the legacy of MLK

Waynesboro, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - People across the CSRA gathered to commemorate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in early celebrations for MLK day.

The sounds of sirens filled the streets of downtown Waynesboro on Saturday. Usually an indication of emergencies or chaos, the noise instead represented peace and unity.

“Law enforcement and the community have come together in this Unity and Peace Parade to remember Dr. King, and to remember his sacrifices,” said Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams.

Alongside other offers from around the state, the Burke County Sheriff’s Department hosted a parade to bring the community together. It’s something he says is more important now than ever to build relationships.

“It’s really important that we, as law enforcement, connect with the communities that we serve. We want to make sure we’re in line with what our community wants,” said Sheriff Williams. “Our community wants peace, they want unity. They want to know us, we want to know them.”

And parade goers say events like this are important to carry on the legacy of Dr. King.

“It’s important to celebrate MLK’s birthday because of what he represents and what he stands for, and that’s unity to all people, and service to all mankind,” said one parade participant. “So I think that’s a very important virtue and value that we should all keep close and dear to our hearts.”

In Augusta, another group was celebrating MLK Day early with a community clean up.

“The idea for today is to serve the community, not to wait on anyone else to do it, but to take initiative and make our neighborhoods-- make them great,” said District 1 Commissioner Jordan Johnson.

They set out to spread MLK’s legacy by cleaning up District 1, one piece of trash at a time.

“Our community has great potential, our community has great things going for it,” said Russell Joel Brown, Director of Boys With A Future. “But there’s so much need in this community, you could throw a rock and just serve wherever it lands.”

