RCSO warns of circulating social media post
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve been made aware of a social media post and text message that has been circulating.
The message states:
They say the message is referring to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department in South Carolina, and not the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. They say there are no credible threats regarding RCSO and Augusta.
At this time, RCSO says they are also not aware of any credible threats to RCSD either.
