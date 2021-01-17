RCSO warns of circulating social media post

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve been made aware of a social media post and text message that has been circulating.

The message states:

“Last night a Deputy whom works for RCSD told the family that local supremacist/KKK members originating out of Lexington are planning to attack from now until the Inauguration. They are plotting against Blacks especially black women bcus in their eyes we are easy targets! Please be vigilant! Try not to do anything alone especially after dark! This is not a hoax or a rumor! He showed paperwork that the police department has! In their words..they’re taking their country bk! Its really scary and please take what I’m telling you SERIOUSLY! We have to continue to live but just be careful and watch your surroundings! Pass this on to others!”

They say the message is referring to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department in South Carolina, and not the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. They say there are no credible threats regarding RCSO and Augusta.

At this time, RCSO says they are also not aware of any credible threats to RCSD either.

