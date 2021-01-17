North Augusta fire crews work to put out house fire

N. AUGUSTA, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - The North Augusta Department of Public Safety responded to a house fire at the 200 block of West Clifton Avenue just after 4:30 p.m. Sunday. That is near the intersection of West Clifton Avenue and West Avenue.

Fortunately, officials say no one was inside at the time of the fire, and no one was injured.

At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown.

Flames were visible from the front door and attic of the home, but within an hour, crews were able to contain the fire.

